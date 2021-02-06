Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

