Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,423 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 96,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 358,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $75,360,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $155,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

