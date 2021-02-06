Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.