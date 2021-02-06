MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $14.82 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $158.65 million and approximately $621,452.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $14.82 or 0.00038048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00304498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003177 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $838.21 or 0.02151284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,701,278 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

