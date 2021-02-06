MINDOL (MIN) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $79.15 million and approximately $505,947.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00297361 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $867.93 or 0.02159918 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.