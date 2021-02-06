Minereum (MNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $43,335.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01164483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.29 or 0.06257427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,322,078 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

