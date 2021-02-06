Minereum (MNE) Price Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $64,350.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.01129876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.86 or 0.06463651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,316,903 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

