Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.41 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

