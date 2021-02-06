MintCoin (MINT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 60.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. MintCoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and $2.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintCoin has traded up 127.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048625 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

