MintMe.com Coin Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $583,037.08 and approximately $645.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,273.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.03 or 0.04254809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00394619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.63 or 0.01160147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00467444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00387657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00244223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022013 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.