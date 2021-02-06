Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ MGEN opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 126,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

