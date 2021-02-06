Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.58

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and traded as high as $20.91. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 20,332 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $80.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. Analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 126,667 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

