Mirror Protocol Market Cap Hits $141.38 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $141.38 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00011322 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00177743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00062304 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00226146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,421,270 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

