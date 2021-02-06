Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $24,343.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be purchased for approximately $299.93 or 0.00755321 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00178462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00227863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 17,082 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

