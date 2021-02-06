Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 1-Day Volume Reaches $132,644.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for $389.01 or 0.00992234 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $132,644.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063023 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00076876 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00228383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049353 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 13,987 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

