Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for about $395.45 or 0.00980164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $157,374.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00183490 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00061081 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00071664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00223687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 13,987 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

