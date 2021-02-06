Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $19.90 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.90 or 0.00049430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $275,770.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00176872 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00074973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 274,768 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

