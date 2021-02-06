Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Tops $5.44 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for approximately $28.66 or 0.00072709 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $64,726.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00186392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00063647 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00077059 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00227237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046738 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 189,744 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

