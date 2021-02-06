Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.06 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be purchased for approximately $282.18 or 0.00714574 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $412,001.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00186564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00063822 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00077469 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00226870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Token Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 17,936 tokens. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

