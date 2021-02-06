Mirrored Netflix Price Up 13.1% This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for $632.45 or 0.01561805 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $303,593.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00179712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00223270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 8,498 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

