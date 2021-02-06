Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $258,957.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for approximately $15.31 or 0.00038566 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $258,957.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00178462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00227863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 275,572 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.