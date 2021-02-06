Mirrored Twitter Price Tops $63.23 on Major Exchanges (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be purchased for about $63.23 or 0.00165002 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $44,583.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00180361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00062772 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00075790 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Token Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 77,258 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Token Trading

Mirrored Twitter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

