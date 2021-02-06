Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $43.56 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.56 or 0.00108001 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $277,566.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00175221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00074435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 121,197 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

