Mithril Reaches One Day Volume of $4.50 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.02 or 0.00617802 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

