MixMarvel (MIX) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $466,027.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.01207530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.29 or 0.06487254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MIX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,000,288 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

MixMarvel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.