MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Shares Up 19%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE)’s share price shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69. 275,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 192,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

MJ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

