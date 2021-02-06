MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $1.96 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.