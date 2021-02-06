MMOCoin (MMO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $367.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $128,151.32 and approximately $367.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MMOCoin Token Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 114,702,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,778,133 tokens. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

