Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)’s share price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.