Monarques Gold Co. (MQR.V) (CVE:MQR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Monarques Gold Co. (MQR.V) (CVE:MQR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.28. Monarques Gold Co. (MQR.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 196,500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Monarques Gold Co. (MQR.V) (CVE:MQR)

Monarques Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac advanced projects; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as 6 promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

