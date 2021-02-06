Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

