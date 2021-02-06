Monero Classic Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.20 million and $21,420.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00386969 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

