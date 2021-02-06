Monero (XMR) Price Hits $153.66 on Major Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $153.66 or 0.00386969 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $763.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,832,874 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

