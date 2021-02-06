MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $33,180.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013178 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001400 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00078350 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,325,083 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

