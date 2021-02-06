Moneynet (MNC) Trading 91% Higher This Week

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 56.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Moneynet has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moneynet has traded up 91% against the dollar. One Moneynet coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moneynet

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

