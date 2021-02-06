MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of MongoDB worth $303,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $412.66 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $419.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.16 and its 200-day moving average is $272.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,714,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total value of $458,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,838,291.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,995 shares of company stock worth $44,269,646 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

