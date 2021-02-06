MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of MongoDB worth $303,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 4,750.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $412.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.59. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $419.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,995 shares of company stock worth $44,269,646. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

