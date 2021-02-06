Monkey Project (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $55,511.29 and approximately $102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,947,452 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.