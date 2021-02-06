Monolith Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Monolith has a market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $119,109.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.01173411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.71 or 0.06398534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023254 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

