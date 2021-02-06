Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock worth $41,686,188 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock opened at $359.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.78 and its 200 day moving average is $310.57. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

