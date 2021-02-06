Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 502.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Monster Beverage worth $196,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.10 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.