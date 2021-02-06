Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,320.18

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,320.18 and traded as high as $1,544.00. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at $1,502.00, with a volume of 28,668 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £696.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,525.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,320.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Jen Tippin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, with a total value of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

