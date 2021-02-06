Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

