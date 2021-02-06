Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

