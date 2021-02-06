Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.53

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.53 and traded as high as $31.97. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 32,885 shares trading hands.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 46.99.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$240.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 0.7795097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 115.21%.

In other Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) news, Director Luc Bachand acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,936.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,042.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.