MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €118.67 ($139.61).

Several research firms have weighed in on MOR. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of MOR opened at €96.42 ($113.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. MorphoSys AG has a 12-month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €99.43.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

