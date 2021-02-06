Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 19,715 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 1.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Shares of CNC opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,750 shares of company stock worth $23,934,500 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

