Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys 1,586 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.96. 4,401,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,756. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91.

