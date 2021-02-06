Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys 18,416 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VEA stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

