Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,708,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,204. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $204.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

